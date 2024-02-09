Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Stars & Cars event, which promises an extravaganza of childhood heroes and iconic cars from film and TV.

Film and TV super fans are set to flock to Bolton Arena this spring as four Batmobiles will be displayed together for the first time at the iconic Stars and Cars event.

Four Batmobiles in the same room for the first time ever at Bolton Stars and Cars event.

Visitors will also get to meet the Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy and his TARDIS – along with Doctor Who’s canary yellow roadster, Bessie.

There will also be appearances from DC Comics’ Batman, 80s cyborg assassin The Terminator, and CBBC’s outspoken Border Terrier – Hacker T Dog.

Famous cars will include Back to the Future’s DeLorean, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1, and of course four Batmobiles.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 14 and all proceeds will go towards Derian House Children's Hospice. Organised by Mick Croskery and Colin Wilby, from Stars and Cars Events, the event has so far raised more than £100,000 for the charity that cares for 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across the North West.

Visitors will also get to meet the Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy.

Colin Wilby, Stars and Cars organiser and Ambassador at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “We are gearing up for another fantastic year at Stars and Cars and we hope to see you there!

“So much hard work goes into organising an event like this, but seeing the smiling faces of the crowds as they meet their heroes makes it all worthwhile."

Caroline Taylor, Director of Income and Engagement at Derian House, added: “Stars and Cars is one of our biggest and best events of the year and we’re so thankful to organisers Colin and Mick for the tireless work they do in pulling such a huge event together.

“It’s only down to events such as these that we are able to continue caring for children with life-limiting conditions from across the North West now and in the future.