A 22-year-old from Chorley who struggled with unemployment for three years which impacted her confidence and mental health has issued advice to others. Applying for more jobs 'than she could count' after college, Chloe, who has autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia said she felt like employers wouldn't hire her because of this.

She said: "After finishing college in 2019 I struggled to find a job for three years. Applying for more jobs than I could count I got rejected a lot, and the interviews I did do I failed because I was nervous and didn’t have confidence.

“I have autism, dyslexia and dyspraxia which definitely held me back when trying to get a job and I often felt like employers wouldn’t hire me because of my disabilities.

"It was an awful feeling, and it affected my mental health. I wanted to work, but no one would hire me."

Her luck finally turned around after she completed The Prince’s Trust Get into Retail with Marks & Spencer programme and she is now employed as a Customer Assistant at M&S.

The courses offered by The Prince's Trust help young people aged 11-30 to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities. We support them to find work because having a job or running a business can lead to a more stable, fulfilling life. At the end of the four weeks, Chloe secured several temporary contracts with M&S and in July 2023 became a permanent member of staff.

She added: “My mum told me about The Prince’s Trust, I was nervous but thought I’d give it a go.

"The Get into Retail course was my first ever experience of a job and I really enjoyed it. It was a lot to take in at first, but I quickly settled in."

“I am absolutely delighted about being made permanent. Having a job has really improved my confidence and mental health, and things are easier for me financially as I now have an income coming in.

"I finally feel that I am able to save up and put money towards my own future and my own house.”

The Prince’s Trust NatWest Youth Index 2024, found that over a third (38 per cent) of 16–25-year-olds in the North West are worried their mental health will stop them achieving their career goals. Kelly Crawford, Head of Service Delivery for the North West, at The Prince’s Trust said: "This year's report shows that rising rates of poor mental health are significantly impacting young people's education and early careers in the North West. "We must work together to address this trap. Urgent support is needed from partners, governments and employers, to help young people break this cycle."