Tickets have now gone on sale for TV psychologist Emma Kenny’s hard-hitting new show Killed Couples at Blackpool Grand Theatre.

The true crime commentator will take her audience into the twisted world of history’s most notorious killer pairs, including Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, as well as Fred and Rose West.

The woman nicknamed the ‘Queen of True Crime’ will unravel the mysteries of modern-day deadly relationships and examine how ‘love turns’ lethal’ - with terrifying and tragic results.

Killer Couples dares to ask questions such as “What drives these couples to cross the line together?”, “How does love become an accessory to murder?” and seeks to understand the dynamics at play in these lethal liaisons, making it a must-attend for anyone fascinated by the darker aspects of human nature and relationships.

There is already a large amount of interest in the show, which is expected to be a sell-out, but the presentation is not for the feint-hearted or those who might easily get upset about the dark themes under discussion here.

However, to those interested in the most notorious of true crimes and who follow Kenny on Netflix, it is expected to provoke a great deal of interest.

The blurb for the show states: “This show will challenge your views on relationships and leave you questioning the power of love. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event that will leave you on the edge of your seat. “

Emma Kenny is no stranger to Blackpool Grand, having brought her two-hour show show ‘Killer Cults’ to the theatre in October last year.

As well as presenting TV programmes and live shows like this one, the broadcaster and writer has published a number of true crime books, including The Serial Killer Next Door.

True crime is proving to be a popular genre and programmes on the subject regularly pull in huge audiences.

Emma Kenny’s Kiler Couples will come to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday May 3, 2025 at 7.30pm.

For those unable to get to that show, it is also being staged at Lancaster Grand Theeatre on Thursday May 1, also at 7.30pm.

For ticket details, visit . https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/emma-kenny-killer-couples