Three teenagers have been charged with burglary after a luxury car was stolen from Higher Walton.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called on August 17 to an address in Higher Walton after reports of a burglary. A man and two boys were arrested following CCTV enquiries.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution service, 18-year-old Abdul Khan of Dunoon Drive, Blackburn is charged with burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Two boys aged 15 are also charged with burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and fraud by false representation. Lancashire Police recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary.