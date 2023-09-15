News you can trust since 1886
By Vanessa Sims
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Three teenagers have been charged with burglary after a luxury car was stolen from Higher Walton.

Officers from Lancashire Police were called on August 17 to an address in Higher Walton after reports of a burglary. A man and two boys were arrested following CCTV enquiries. 

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution service, 18-year-old Abdul Khan of Dunoon Drive, Blackburn is charged with burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Two boys aged 15 are also charged with burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and fraud by false representation.  Lancashire Police recently launched Op Defender, a force wide campaign funded by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner to crackdown on residential burglary. 

Op Defender aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and to safeguard and support victims of crime, keeping them at the heart of investigations.

