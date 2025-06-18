A multi-agency day of action by a road safety partnership found that none of the part-worn tyres inspected at a series of garages across Preston met legal requirements.

Part-worn tyres were inspected at three garages by a team made up of Lancashire County Council’s Trading Standards officers in partnership with officials from TyreSafe, the UK’s tyre safety charity, and officers from Lancashire Constabulary.

They assessed the condition and compliance of part-worn tyres being sold to the public.

During the day of action, it was found that, out of 30 part-worn tyres inspected, none met the legal requirements set out under the Motor Vehicle Tyres (Safety) Regulations 1994.

The Regulations stipulate a number of safety and labelling requirements that part-worn tyres must meet when supplied by businesses.

These include no cuts over 25mm, no internal or external bulges or tears, no exposed ply or cord and no penetration damage that has not been properly repaired. Part-worn tyres must also have a tread depth of at least 2mm and be marked 'PART-WORN' in at least 4mm high letters.

During the day of action, the team found that two of the tyres inspected had screws embedded in them; one had a serious structural defect; and one had a tear in the sidewall, which was at risk of a 'catastrophic failure' on the road.

None of the garages subjected the tyres to an inflation pressure test carried out at the tyre's highest designed operating pressure, necessary in order to identify safety defects.

None of the 30 tyres were properly marked with the legally required “PART-WORN” stamp in 4mm lettering.

One tyre was nine years old but showed signs of perishing, which could lead to a compromised grip in wet conditions.

These findings highlight the potential risks associated with purchasing and fitting part-worn tyres that have not been correctly inspected or marked in accordance with legal requirements.

Lancashire County Council's Road Safety Team will follow up with retailers to provide further guidance on regulatory requirements for part-worn tyre marking and testing; inflation testing procedures and the British Standard for safe tyre repair.

This follow-up engagement aims to help ensure future compliance and improve consumer safety.

Steven Brimble, Trading Standards officer at Lancashire County Council, said: “Many of these tyres appear fine at first glance, but hidden defects can lead to catastrophic and potentially deadly failures on the road. Issues such as hidden damage, embedded objects or weak repairs increase the risk of serious accidents.

"This operation focused on ensuring that businesses understand and comply with the legal responsibilities associated with selling part-worn tyres.

“The findings show a need for continued engagement with retailers, not only to uphold safety standards but to provide the information and tools needed to ensure compliance.”

Stuart Lovatt, chair of TyreSafe added: “This investigation paints a deeply worrying picture that without greater compliance from those garages selling part worn tyres, and improved consumer diligence, safety will continue to be compromised.

“Not only were none of the tyres legally compliant, but several showed outright dangerous faults – from embedded screws to exposed cords and sidewall damage.”

He added: “What’s most concerning is that these tyres are being sold to unsuspecting drivers who think they’re making a safe, budget-conscious choice.

“In reality, they’re fitting a ticking time bomb to their vehicle.”

As well as this action, Lancashire County Council recently received a TyreSafe Award for Compliance and Enforcement.

This national award recognises the practical work the council has done to improve tyre safety across the county, including inspections of premises selling part worn tyres, free roadside tyre checks, safety toolkits for fleet teams, and tailored training for staff.

The award, which was given to the Road Safety Team, also recognises the hard work of the council's Fleet Services, Public and Integrated Transport Services, and Trading Standards team.