Every motorist needs a good, reliable garage – and Lancashire has plenty to choose from.

It’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage when taking your car in for its annual MOT test.

Fortunately, Lancashire offers a great selection of good test centres.

Here are 25 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a five from satisfied customers:

1. Stanmore Service Centre

Stanmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LX | 5 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "Great service from knowledgeable people who don't rip you off." | Google Photo: Google

2. A2Z MOT Garage

Greaves Street, Preston, PR1 3AG | 4.9 out of 5 (322 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service. Very lovely and friendly." | Google Photo: Google

3. Millins Garage

Henry Street, Blackpool, FY1 5JG | 5 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "Very good garage, reasonable price and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google

4. Olympia Garage

Olympia House, Preston, PR1 4AP | 4.8 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | "So happy with the work and the price." | Google Photo: Google

