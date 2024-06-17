It’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage when taking your car in for its annual MOT test.
Fortunately, Lancashire offers a great selection of good test centres.
Here are 25 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of a five from satisfied customers:
1. Stanmore Service Centre
Stanmore Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LX | 5 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "Great service from knowledgeable people who don't rip you off." | Google Photo: Google
2. A2Z MOT Garage
Greaves Street, Preston, PR1 3AG | 4.9 out of 5 (322 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service. Very lovely and friendly." | Google Photo: Google
3. Millins Garage
Henry Street, Blackpool, FY1 5JG | 5 out of 5 (64 Google reviews) | "Very good garage, reasonable price and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google
4. Olympia Garage
Olympia House, Preston, PR1 4AP | 4.8 out of 5 (48 Google reviews) | "So happy with the work and the price." | Google Photo: Google
