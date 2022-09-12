Three people taken to hospital after crash in Lancaster
Three people were taken to hospital and one motorist had to be cut from their vehicle after a crash in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:48 pm
Firefighters were called to Hazelrigg Lane, Ellel, Lancaster at 9.38am this morning (September 12) to a two car crash.
Two fire engines from Lancaster attended and firefighters used stabilisation equipment and released one casualty from their vehicle.
North West Ambulance Service attended and said three people were taken to hospital after the crash.
Most Popular
-
1
Bamber Bridge and Whittle-le-Woods pair charged with Leyland kidnapping
-
2
Why is the M6 closed? Motorists rage at 'barbaric' Lancashire closure that left some stuck for up to 12 hours
-
3
Why is the M6 closed? Long delays for drivers in Lancashire - How long they’ll last for and what diversions are in place
-
4
King Charles III's Lancashire proclamation: 18 pictures as huge crowd flocks to Preston's Flag Market
-
5
Preston roadworks from September 12: Which streets in the city are affected, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place
Fire crews were at the scene for one hour and forty minutes.