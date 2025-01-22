Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been arrested after suspected Class A and B drugs were seized in Lancaster.

Officers executed two drug raids at addresses in the Marsh area on Tuesday morning.

Suspected Class A and B drugs were seized during the warrants.

Three people were subsequently arrested:

A 45-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 47-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A 48-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “These individuals are currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“This work cannot continue without our communities working with us to disrupt these individuals who supply drugs putting our children, family and friends at risk of addiction and harm for their own selfish monetary gain.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.