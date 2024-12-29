Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A third arrest has been made by detectives investigating the death of a man who was struck by a car outside a Blackburn pub on Christmas Day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk Marsden - who was 37 and from the town - suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser near the The Gate Street Bar and Grill. He died in the Royal Preston Hospital in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Lancashire Police say a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday evening (28th December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 58-year-old man and a 35-year-old man had already been arrested - also on suspicion of murder - earlier in the investigation. The younger of the pair remains in custody, but the 58-year-old has now been released on conditional bail.

>>> Read a tribute from Mr Marsden’s family here

A murder investigation is under way after the death of 37-year-old Blackburn man Kirk Marsden | Lancashire Police

Police were called, at just before 4.50pm on Christmas afternoon, to reports of an altercation outside the premises on the corner of Moorgate Street.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses - or anyone who may have captured footage of the vehicle thought to be involved - to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief inspector Bryony Midgley, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said in a statement issued on Saturday evening: “As part of this fast-paced investigation, we have made a further arrest today.

“On the night, we recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser from a car park in Brindle Street, after it had travelled down Livesey Branch Road following the fatal collision.

“I would ask anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam [devices], which covered the area between Livesey Branch Road and Brindle Street between 4.30pm and 5pm on Christmas Day, to check their footage. If you have captured a Toyota Land Cruiser, please make contact with my team.

“We know there was an altercation in The Gate prior to the fatal incident outside, which is linked. I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage to also make contact with my team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am aware that news of this incident will cause some concern in the community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we have increased patrols in the area," DCI Midgley added.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0747 of 27th December 2024, or upload it directly to the Major Incident Portal by following this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L16-PO1

DCI Midgley said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Kirk’s family and loved ones at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“The family are being supported by specially trained officers and remain at the forefront of our minds.

“Nobody should have to go through what they are going through, particularly at this time of year.”