Thousands of motorbike riders set to descend on M6 for Hairy Biker 'Dave Day'

As many as 15,000 motorcyclists could be heading for Barrow.

Road users are being warned of heavy traffic on the M6 this weekend as people come together to celebrate Dave Myers.

Thousands of motorcyclists will take part in "Dave Day" on Saturday, celebrating the life of Hairy Biker Dave Myers who died from cancer earlier this year.

Motorcyclists will travel from all over the country to meet at Burton in Kendal, before riding in a procession into Barrow-in-Furness.

'Dave Day’ is a charity fund-raising event celebrating the life of ‘Hairy Bikers’ TV chef Dave Myers who was born in the town and died earlier this year (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

In Lancashire, police are expecting a lot of participants to make their way up the M6 through to the Cumbrian border.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our Roads Policing Unit officers will be out and about working with National Highways teams and Cumbria Constabulary, to help keep traffic flowing smoothly.”

A concert will be held at Barrow Raiders' Northern Competitions Stadium, with doors opening at 2pm and a permitted time of 11pm to bring a curtain down on the festivities.

As many as 15,000 motorcyclists could be heading for Barrow, so key routes around junction 36 of the M6 and the A590 itself are likely to be busy.

There will be an increased police presence on the M6 from Charnock Richard services to Burton in Kendal.

National Highways is asking other road users to Think Bike and exercise a bit of extra caution and consideration around motorcyclists.

What can you do to keep motorcyclists safe whilst out and about?

Drivers should make a point of looking for motorcyclists at junctions. They can be hard to see at first glance because of their shape and colouring.

Make eye contact where possible to show you have seen them. Use your indicators to signal intentions and look out for their signals.

Give motorcyclists plenty of space if overtaking them.

Always check for motorcyclists when opening your car door, or when doing a manoeuvre.

Understand that advanced stop lines at lights allow vulnerable road users to get to the front and increase their visibility. You must stop at the first white line reached if the lights are amber or red. When the green signal shows, allow the vulnerable road user time and space to move off.

Check your mirrors regularly and be aware of who and what is also driving around you.

For motorcyclists, you should: