Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 just days after his Lancashire homecoming aired on TV
Dave Myers, best known as one half of cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66, two years after revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer.
Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside Si King 20 years ago.
King said he "will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime".
In a post on X today (Thursday) King wrote: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.
"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.
"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.
"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."
The bearded pair were known for travelling around the UK and the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from different regions.
Their latest series The Hairy Bikers Go West, started this month and only last week they made an emotional visit to Lancashire on this week's Hairy Bikers Go West.
The new seven-part series for BBC Two sees the men reunite to travel down the west coast of the UK, starting in Scotland and ending in Devon, with Dave making an emotional homecoming to the county where he was born - Lancashire.
Reflecting on Dave's recent cancer battle, Si said: "We didn't think, 18 months ago, that we'd be back on Dave's home turf".
Dave studied at Preston Polytechnic in the mid-1970s and was awarded an Honorary Fellowship by UCLan more than 40 years after he graduated from the institution.
He called Lancashire a "foodies paradise", adding that it had been a "magical homecoming".
He said: "It's so nice how things have moved on in Lancashire, how things have grown, and how people are beginning to appreciate what they've got."