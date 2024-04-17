Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sanitary bins are being put in every male toilet owned by Lancashire County Council.

This means men will be able to access the facilities in libraries, offices, schools and museums across the county. It comes after a motion was put forward by County Councillor Barrie Yates, who alarmed to hear of struggles related to male incontinence.

Why do this?

Three to to six million people in the UK experience urinary incontinence. It’s often seen as a women's issue, but one in 25 men aged over 40 will experience some form of urinary leakage every year, and one in 20 men aged 60 or over will experience bowel incontinence. As many as 69 per cent of men may experience urinary incontinence following surgery for prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

Coun Yates was approached to act by a resident who had to line the inside of a briefcase with plastic to take his sanitary waste home with him.

Coun Yates said: “When I went online and read about it all, I thought that this should have been done years ago. Men don’t have direct access to sanitary bins and they should be able to dispose of their incontinence products hygienically, safely, easily and with dignity wherever they go.”

Cllr Barrie Yates

The motion was passed last month, and already work had begun installing bins in male toilets. Coun Yates added: “I was overwhelmed by the support of my fellow councillors and the motion was approved unanimously. I’m glad it’s gone through and that work has started quickly. I also asked that LCC write to local MPs and ask for their support in this issue, and they have done. I want MPs on board so they can fetch it up in Parliament and get these bins in all Government buildings and hospitals.”