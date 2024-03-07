Chorley Council puts sanitary bins in men's toilets at two town centre locations
Sanitary bins have been added to the men's toilets at two town centre locations in Chorley.
The bins have been installed in the men's toilets at Chorley Markets and the bus station.
Although these bins are already provided in the female and disabled toilets, this latest move came about after a local volunteer, Ian Smith, from https://tackleprostate.org/, got in touch with Chorley Council about the 'Boys Need Bins' campaign.
The campaign raises awareness of the needs for men who are incontinent and those who require stomas but have no public place to meet their requirements for changing and disposal of their medical or hygiene products.
Coun Danny Gee said: "We always strive to do what we can to ensure our town centre meets the needs of visitors and that everyone who visits has a good experience.
"We're pleased to be able to make this small change to our male toilets at Chorley Markets and Chorley Bus Station which could mean a big improvement for some of our visitors.
"This simple provision could make someone feel more confident and dignified when visiting our town centre."
More information on the Boys Need Bins campaign can be found at: https://tackleprostate.org/boys-need-bins-campaign/