A state-of-the-art waste transfer station could be built in a Lancashire town, if plans are given the green light.

Rossendale Borough Council has submitted a planning application for the station at Futures Park, Bacup. The proposed facility is designed not just as a short-term fix, but as a long-term solution that anticipates upcoming changes in national waste legislation.

From 2026, councils will be required to process food waste separately, and stricter Environment Agency rules mean that paper, glass, cans, and plastics must all be handled indoors. By 2028, further legislation will prohibit the burning of residual waste and introduce new landfill and incineration taxes, making older ways of working financially unsustainable.

Lancashire County Council has made a temporary offer to process residual waste for up to two years, but this does not address the 2026 and 2028 requirements. If the Council were to remain at its current site in Henrietta Street, it would still need to build a new indoor facility for food waste and recycling - something residents have previously opposed.

By contrast, Futures Park has been identified as a location that is both financially responsible and capable of meeting these long-term needs. The new station will feature state-of-the-art systems to manage waste efficiently and responsibly, including:

A purpose-built indoor facility to meet new environmental requirements and reduce visual impact;

Advanced fire suppression systems to enhance safety;

Odour control and carbon filtration to minimise environmental impacts on the surrounding area.

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, Lead Member for Environment and Corporate Services, said: “Some have suggested we could simply accept the County Council’s interim offer and carry on as we are. But that would not meet the new requirements coming in from 2026 and 2028 and would still mean building a new facility at Henrietta Street, something residents told us they did not want.

“By moving the waste transfer station to Futures Park, we are listening to residents, and future-proofing our services so that we don’t face more disruption and higher costs in just a few years’ time.”

The Council believes this approach will deliver significant cost savings, support more efficient services, and contribute positively to Rossendale’s sustainability goals, while ensuring the borough is prepared for the stricter environmental standards on the horizon.

Have your say

The Council will continue to engage with residents and stakeholders as the planning process progresses and encourages community members to provide feedback during the statutory consultation period.

A set of frequently asked questions can be found on the council’s website that addresses concerns and questions raised by residents: https://bit.ly/WasteTransferStationFAQ