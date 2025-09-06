Two cowboy builders who joked as they fleeced a vulnerable pensioner out of more than £37,000 have been sent to prison by a court in Preston.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Lee and Freddy Young called their victim “a proper lemon” as they systematically milked his life savings over a period of 10 days for botched roofing work.

The scam was only uncovered when the man’s bank raised the alarm after sums of up to £10,000 were being withdrawn on an almost daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Judge Andrew Jefferies KC was told the pensioner had to fork out another £15,000 on top to pay a reputable company to put the “shockingly inadequate” work right.

It was claimed at the city’s Crown Court that Lee and Young would probably have kept up their deceit until the victim’s account had been completely emptied had they not been rumbled.

Tom Lee (pictured left) and Freddy Young (picture right) fleeced a Lancashire pensioner out of £37,000 for “shockingly poor” roof repairs | Lancashire Police

Jailing them both for more than two years for fraud Judge Jefferies told them: “Both of you, over a period of days, realised that you had found yourself a trusting victim and you exploited him.

“The fact you referred to him as ‘a lemon’ speaks volumes. You fleeced him. Once you sucked him up you kept exploiting him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully the bank intervened. If they hadn’t you wouldn’t have stopped. You would have carried on and tried to get as much as you could.”

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Lawyer David Lees, prosecuting, said Young, 27, and 40-year-old Lee were part of a work gang of at least four men who targeted the victim at his home in Rossendale. The others were not prosecuted because of insufficient evidence.

In October 2022 a member of staff at NatWest Bank in Rawtenstall contacted the police when the pensioner suspiciously withdrew several thousand pounds on a number of consecutive days saying the money was to pay bills. He said the workmen wanted around £60,000 for roofing work.

When officers spoke to Young at the man’s house he denied knowing who was in charge of the company he was working for and said he was just clearing up building rubbish for £50 a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pensioner told officers the men who had been doing the work had a van with “Roofing Repair Specialists” on the side. They had inspected his roof and told him they needed £12,000 to repair it along with £4,000 for scaffolding and cutting down a conifer tree.

He was asked for £3,000 up front to start the job. He paid them £400 in cash and said he would withdraw £3,000 from the bank.

On the next day he went to the bank but was told they could only give him £2,000. He agreed to pay the rest on his credit card.

Lee and Young asked for a further £4,000 for materials which was also paid on his credit card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men then showed him some rotten wood they said was from the roof and told him the estimate of the work had now doubled from £12,000 to £24,000. A further £10,000 was paid on his bank debit card.

After that they showed him a rotten rafter and said they would now need £42,000 to complete the job, which took their total demands up to £66,000. They also said they would need a further £8,000 for fencing work.

By the time the police got involved the pensioner had already paid them £37,400. Officers seized the cowboys' van and a card reader which had been set up to pay money straight into a business account for Young. A total of £31,000 had been paid on that card machine.

Their mobile phones contained messages between the two which showed what they had been up to. One joked: “Taking a six bar off him – a proper lemon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A professional surveyor examined the roof and told police the work they had done was “of little value” apart from £3,000 paid out for new tiles. The job had been “shockingly” done and neither man had any skills to carry out roofing work. It cost £15,000 to put right.

In court the pensioner read out a victim impact statement in which he said he had been left with a leaking roof for three months because of the inadequate work. He had to collect water in buckets.

He said all the work had been shoddy and had to be removed before a new roofer could start to repair it. The work was so bad that he feared the roof could have lifted off in a storm.

The cash he had paid out to Lee and Young had been part of his inheritance from his parents recently passing away. He said he thought they were genuine workmen because they had a van with a roofing company logo on the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man said he lived alone and had felt pressured by their demands for more and more money.

“I feel like a mug looking back,” he said. “I feel embarrassed and humiliated. I’m very fortunate the bank contacted the police because I didn’t know at what point they would have stopped.”

The prosecution said: “There was never any intention of this being an honest trade.”

The court was told Lee had a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2020 involving fleecing people with bogus work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrister Callum Ross, for Young, said his client had not played the lead role in the scam. He had kept out of trouble since the offence in 2022 and had appeared to show some remorse and understanding of what he had done. He asked Judge Jefferies to consider a suspended sentence instead of immediate custody.

James Heyworth, representing Lee, told the court that both men had been “in it together” and added it had been “a rogue trade operation with poor quality work and overcharging”.

But he said it was now almost three years since the offence and there had been no repetition. His client had “learned his lesson”.

Lee had been using a “significant” amount of cocaine around the time of the offence because his wife had left him due to his behaviour. She had told him she was unwilling to rekindle the relationship until he sorted himself out. He had since turned his back on crime and given up drugs and the couple were back together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heyworth asked the judge to keep the prison sentence as short as possible.

Judge Jefferies told the two men that they had taken more than £35,000 from a man who lived alone and it had cost him a further £15,000 to get the work put right.

“The victim obviously lost a large amount of money, but it’s not just financial. This was a victim whose home was rendered to the state it was by you – three months of living with a dripping roof leading up to Christmas.”

He sentenced Lee, of Lower Eccleshill Road, Darwen to two years and nine months in jail and Young, of Heys Lane, Oswaldtwistle, to two years and five months.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing in Young’s case will be held in January to establish if any of the money can be recouped.