The opening time for a new Sainsburys has been announced.

The retailer said it's new brqanch in Meols Cop Retail Park, Southport, will open its doors at 9am on Wednesday, February 28.

The 44,710 sq. ft supermarket is creating around 150 new jobs for people in Southport and as well as food, will offer Habitat homeware and Tu Clothing ranges, as well as a new Argos store that will enable customers to shop from thousands of products in technology, toys, gaming and electricals while picking up their groceries.

The store will also feature a new Smart Charge Hub with eight ultra-rapid EV charging bays, a Costa Coffee and a Changing Places Toilet to help ensure the store is accessible for all customers.

Ash Metcalfe, Sainsbury’s Southport Meols Cop Store Manager, said: “We’re very excited to be able to welcome customers to our brand-new supermarket for the first time from next Wednesday. We’re currently putting the finishing touches on the state-of-the art store and getting everything ready to help more customers in Southport discover the joy of food with Sainsbury’s. I can’t wait to see everyone next week and hear what they think.”

