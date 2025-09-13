A Taste of Leyland, the popular food and drink festival, is back this month.

Organiser, South Ribble Borough Council, has confirmed that the annual event will return to Hough Lane on Saturday, September 20, running from 11am to 5pm, with an array of food and drink on offer, alongside live music and entertainment.

Over 40 food and drinks traders, serving everything from Thai cuisine and paella to burritos and sweet treats, will line Hough Lane, plus there’ll be live music from a variety of local ‘South Ribble Live’ artists, provided by the Creative Network, on the live music stages. Walk-about comedy waiters will also be there to entertain visitors.

Kids activities include a free biscuit decorating activity with Foster Careline, plus children’s rides from Silcocks, facepainting and jewellery making from Rock and Rose (fees apply).

Taste of Leyland | SRBC

Councillor Matthew Farnworth, South Ribble Borough Council Cabinet Member for Parks, Events and Culture said: “This is another fantastic event in South Ribble that helps to support local businesses and provides a great day out for residents and visitors to enjoy. This is a fabulous showcase of local food and drink and more, so whether you’re a foodie or just fancy a day out with the family, come on down and enjoy what this popular event has to offer.”

Leyland Market will also be open on the day, as well as local shops. Free parking will be available on South Ribble Borough Council car parks in Leyland town centre on the day of the event: King Street car park, Sumner Street car park, Ecroyd Street car park and Churchill Way car park.

Road closures

To facilitate the event, Hough Lane will be closed from the junction with Towngate (The Gables) to Herbert Street (Herbert Street will still accessible) from 6am to 8pm on the day of the event. A signposted diversion route will be in place during the road closures. Hough Lane will have no access for parking in effect from 6am to 8pm. Buses that would usually operate along Hough Lane will instead use King Street.

A list of food and drink stalls, entertainment and more is available at: discoversouthribble.com/atasteofleyland