Animate Preston's final restaurant The Mad Giant gets an opening date
The Mad Giant will follow the likes of Wagamamas and Cosmo world buffet at the £45.8m Preston City Council leisure and cinema complex which opened its doors earlier this year.
Opening, Friday 26 September, it will boast four independent food kiosks – although what they will be has yet to be confirmed.
Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “IT’S OFFICIAL The wait is over… The MAD Giant is opening Friday 26th September from 12pm.
“But first… we’re rolling out the red carpet for an exclusive VIP Launch Night on Thursday 25th September and YOU could be there!”
To win tickets simply like their post, share it to your page and Follow The MAD Giant.
The winners will be announced on Monday, September 22.