Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire has been revealed as one of the worst places in the country for parents being fined for school absences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and guardians across England and Wales have collectively paid more than £41m in fines for taking their child out of school during term time, new data from Confused.com reveals.

The Freedom of Information data found that more than 873,000 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were issued between 2022 and 2024. After Essex and Bradford, Lancashire County Council came in third place, issuing 34,404 fines since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of August 2024, parents who take their children out of school during term time without authorisation can face fines of up to £160. But the rules vary across the UK. In England, the fine is £80 if paid within 21 days, rising to £160 if paid within 28 days.

Despite the financial penalties, many parents continue to take their children out of school during term time, often for holidays. A survey of 1,100 UK parents and guardians with school aged children found that nearly 2 in 5 (38 per cent) who had an unauthorised absence admit to taking their child out of school for a holiday.

Over half (56 per cent) said the main reason is because travelling is cheaper outside of school holidays. On average, parents saved £567 when taking their children out of school for a holiday, with 16 per cent of parents saying they saved over £1,000 by doing so. However, 13 per cent say they would consider taking their child out of school if they could save between £400 and £500.

Pupil absences have netted Calderdale Council nearly £250,000 during the current school year, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Age

And despite the threat of a potential penalty, 86 per cent of parents would consider taking their child out of school for a holiday, depending on their age. While almost half (45 per cent) think it’s okay to take a child out at any age, almost 1 in 4 (23 per cent) think it’s only acceptable during primary school years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work commitments Some parents also say work commitments make it difficult to take holiday during term time. A third (33 per cent) said they believe travel is just as important as formal education, whilst 14 per cent booked before realising the school term dates.

Many parents feel that the system needs some reform and should be more flexible. Nearly 2 in 5 (37 per cent) said there should be a limited number of ‘holiday leave days’ per school year so parents can take their child out without penalty. And, a quarter (25 per cent) said there should be more employer flexibility to allow parents to take leave during school holidays.

In response to the findings, the Confused.com travel insurance team has launched a school fines calculator designed to help parents estimate potential fines based on their local council. It also highlights the amount of fines that have been given out over the last 3 years and what the current guidelines are.

Tips

Alvaro Iturmendi, Confused.com travel insurance expert said: “For many families, term-time holidays are becoming an increasingly popular choice due to the financial pressures of travelling during peak season school breaks. With prices often soaring outside of term time, some parents are weighing up the potential cost of a fine against the savings they can make by travelling off-peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it’s important to understand that fines for unauthorised absences can quickly add up as they’re typically issued per parent, per child. So, a £60 fine could double to £120 for a two-parent household, and even more if you have multiple children. That’s why we created a school fines calculator to help parents get clarity on the potential costs and local authority rules before making any decisions.

“But if this is something that is happening repeatedly, then councils could take legal action. So while the savings could seem worth it, the consequences could be far more severe than you realise. There are still ways you could save money on holidays during the school holiday, and avoid risking fines. Opting for lesser-known destinations, or choosing a package holiday could work out cheaper. Or looking to book as far ahead in advance as possible might mean you get a cheaper deal.”