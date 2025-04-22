Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire County Council has revealed what percentage of primary pupils got their preferred school placement

More than 98.7% of Lancashire children starting primary school in September 2025 have been offered a place at one of their three preferred primary schools.

In total, 12037 children have been offered primary places in the county.

Confirmatory emails were sent to families last Wednesday that applied online and an offer letter has been mailed to those who submitted a paper application.

The vast majority of primary pupils in Lancashire got their preferred school placement last week. | PA

It's expected that the number of children securing a place at a preferred school will increase as waiting lists are operated and as the result of successful appeals.

In the meantime, parents who would like further advice have been given contact telephone numbers and email addresses for the three area School Admissions Teams.

Parents can also find information on the Lancashire County Council website, along with an explanation of the appeals process, if families have not been allocated a school that works for them.

Jacqui Old CBE, Executive Director of Education and Children's Services, said: "Thousands of youngsters will be attending the school that is their parents' first preference. A young child starting school is such an important life event, so many families will be delighted that their child is going to a school of their choice.

"Our staff have worked very hard to ensure all applicants receive an offer and know that the overwhelming majority of parents will be happy with the school place they have received.

"We know that a very small number of pupils have not been allocated one of their preferred schools, and where this is the case, we would encourage parents to talk to their local School Admissions Team about the options open to them."