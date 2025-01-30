This is the moment Sir Lindsay Hoyle made his TV appearance in ITV's Emmerdale
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle made his debut cameo in Emmerdale on Monday to mark the popular soap’s 10,000th episode.
Dressed in a tweed jacket and wellies, our Lancastrian rambler enters the fictional Yorkshire village’s Hide Bar and Bistro compliments Laurel Thomas on the strong cup of Yorkshire tea which he'd ‘ordered'.
Before the episode aired he said: “It has been an honour to help the cast celebrate the 10,000th episode of this enduring Yorkshire-based soap, with a visit to the Woolpack.
“As a Lancastrian, I am hugely impressed by the talent and warmth of our friends on ‘the other side’ of the Pennines.”
He filmed the role in May 2024, but producers were unable to use the footage of him then because of restrictions on political coverage shortly before the election in June.
After the episode had aired Sir Lindsay also took to his Instagram on Tuesday and alongside a snap of him and Laurel he wrote: "Even though I am a proud Lancastrian, in May 2024, I was thrilled to join the cast of Emmerdale as part of celebrations for their 10,000th episode.
“In scenes that were aired last night, I visited the Hide Bar and Bistro for a cuppa. Soaps are an important part of British society and Emmerdale has been mentioned in Chamber debates over 300 times."
