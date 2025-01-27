Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chorley MP has shouted ‘Order’ in a different role - this time in a popular ITV soap.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle makes his debut cameo in Emmerdale this evening to mark the popular soap’s 10,000th episode.

Dressed in a tweed jacket and wellies, our Lancastrian rambler enters the fictional Yorkshire village’s Hide Bar and Bistro compliments Laurel Thomas on the strong cup of Yorkshire tea which he'd ‘ordered'.

He filmed the role in May 2024, but producers were unable to use the footage of him then because of restrictions on political coverage shortly before the election in June.

He said: “Incredibly, Emmerdale has been on our screens for more than half a century - shining a light on the lived experience of others; entertaining viewers with its hard-hitting storylines, while also making a major economic contribution to the North.

“It has been an honour to help the cast celebrate the 10,000th episode of this enduring Yorkshire-based soap, with a visit to the Woolpack.

“As a Lancastrian, I am hugely impressed by the talent and warmth of our friends on ‘the other side’ of the Pennines.”

The first episode of Emmerdale aired on October 16, 1972 at 1.30pm and was originally titled Emmerdale Farm.