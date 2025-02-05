Calls have been made for a dilapidated sports hub to be brought back into use at a bustling Lancashire football site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pavilion at Penwortham Holme, off Leyland Road, is in a sorry state, having not been used for some years.

But the area is a bustling hub for football, particularly at weekends, with hundreds of players and parents turing up to use the 5v5 pitches for Under 7 & Under 8 Teams playing in the Mid Lancs Colts JFL.

Like Bamber Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent said: “The building is in a prime location and with a little renovation, could be turned into a great facility for players and those watching. There could be nice changing and toilet facilities and even a money-making refreshment area, like there is at the Bamber Bridge sports hub.”

Penwortham Holme Pavilion has seen better days | Catherine Musgrove

Another parent said: “We often look at the building and think the council are missing a trick. It could be a brilliant set-up. You wonder why nothing has been done for so long.”

So, what is the latest? The Post approached both South Ribble Borough Council and landowners Preston City Council over the site and whether there were any future plans for the pavilion.

South Ribble Borough Council, which owns the building, said: “We are currently in negotiation with Preston City Council about the lease going forward, until that has been agreed we can’t make any plans for the pavilion.”

Preston City Council did not comment.

History of Penwortham Holme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penwortham Holme Recreation Centre has operated as the playing fields since 1928.

In 1998 it was feared that the site would be forced to shut after Lancashire County Council said it could no longer afford to run it, despite the fact it attracted hundreds of athletes every week. After a huge outcry by the centre's users, which included footballers, cricketers, athletes, hockey and netball players, South Ribble Borough Council began negotiations with long-term leaseholders Preston City Council, to ensure the centre remained open.