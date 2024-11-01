Three dogs found hungry, thirsty and living on top of piles of rubbish in an empty house are now settling into loving new homes after being rescued by the RSPCA.

Elderly dog Patch young puppy Star and lurcher Luna were rescued by RSPCA officers in August 2022 from a home in Burnley after concerned members of the public raised the alarm that they were being left unattended and being kept in poor conditions.

When RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kelly Nix first attended to check on the dogs she said they were distressed and she fed them through the letterbox.

When her colleague Inspector Lyndsey Taylor went back to the property to check on the dogs again she was finally able to see the condition of elderly dog Patch and was really concerned for his welfare.

She said: “Patch was very weak, lethargic and reluctant to get up, but his tail was wagging which broke my heart.”

She spoke to a vet and called the police to gain entry to the property so they could get the dogs urgent help.

Patch, a 14-year-old Staffy, was emaciated, and lurcher Luna was crawling with fleas, while young terrier Star was very frightened.

Kelly, who helped rescue the dogs, said: “I could see all of Patch’s ribs, spine and hips; his skull looked sunken.”

The dogs had been living amongst piles of rubbish - including broken glass, medication, and an open electricity box - and in their own faeces.

Neighbours told the officers that Star had never been in the garden or outside of the house.

All three dogs were found living in squalor in a Burnley house and had to be rescued by the RSPCA. | RSPCA

Officers had to coax her from the house with Luna and treats. They were all taken to RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospitalto be checked by vets, fed and given water.

Once they were well enough they were moved to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch where the team set about slowly rehabilitating them and preparing them to find new homes.

Patch

Patch, who turns 17 in December, was adopted by Helen Dobson, from Halifax, just a few weeks before Christmas. | RSPCA

Patch, who turns 17 in December, was adopted by Helen Dobson, from Halifax, just a few weeks before Christmas.

She said: “We get on famously, he’s the most amazing dog.

“He’s smart, gentle, laid-back. He loves to be around people and other dogs and he’s particularly drawn to children.

“He’s such a loving and gentle soul; a woman collapsed when we were at the bank recently and he was so worried about her and wanted to stay with her.”

Luna

Luna, now renamed Lulu, was adopted by Sian and Steve Penney, from Lincoln, and said she’s settled in really well. | RSPCA

Luna, now renamed Lulu, was adopted by Sian and Steve Penney from Lincoln and said she’s settled in really well but is always revealing new sides to her character and personality.

Sian said: “Lulu was very energetic, lively and loving when she arrived. She’s been with us for seven months and she never ceases to amaze us. Every day we discover a new side to this precious little dog.

“She’s loved by everyone around her and has had loads of attention from us all. That freedom has allowed her to settle into our way of life.”

Star

Star, who was the most frightened of the trio, was fostered by RSPCA Halifax supervisor Emma Bulpitt from Halifax. | RSPCA

Star, who was the most frightened of the trio, was fostered by RSPCA Halifax supervisor Emma Bulpitt from Halifax.

When the time came for Star to begin a search for a new home, Emma realised she was smitten and could bear to be parted from her so adopted her.

She said: “Star was really struggling in kennels so we fostered her. She was incredibly nervous and we had to work really hard to slowly build her confidence and get her used to the big outdoors.

“She was initially too scared to leave our street but now she’s such an adventure-pup! She loves to go on long hikes across the Moors and play with her doggy friends; it’s lovely to see.

“She still has her funny quirks and I think she’ll always bear the mental scars of her background, but we love her exactly how she is and we feel so lucky to have her in our lives.”

Patch, Luna and Star’s previous owners were sentenced at Barrow-in-Furness Magistrates’ Court in September to 12-month community orders and fines totalling £254 each, as well as being disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years after they pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

They told the court they’d been forced out of their house by drug dealers and that they’d moved to a new property and were regularly going back to check on the dogs at the old property.