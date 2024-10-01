Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple have been sentenced after three dogs were rescued from a house filled with hazardous rubbish.

Anthony Collingwood, 25, and Chantelle Lyly Fitzpatrick, 28, both previously of Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, and now of Egerton Court, Barrow, in Cumbria, appeared at Barrow-in-Furness Magistrates’ Court on September 16, to be sentenced after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both given a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days to complete, as well as being fined £120 each and ordered to pay victim surcharges of £134 each. Both were disqualified from owning or keeping all animals for 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo both faced two offences of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, called Patch, by failing to address his ear infection and his poor bodily condition, as well as one offence of failing to meet the needs of three dogs.

The state of the house | RSPCA

Distressed

In August 2022, RSPCA officers visited a property in Coal Clough Lane, Burnley, on multiple occasions following reports of a number of dogs living in poor conditions, being left unattended. Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Kelly Nix said, in her witness statement: “The conditions inside looked dirty, the small tan dog appeared very distressed. I fed the dogs through the letterbox, and the small terrier was biting through the letterbox.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seals which had been placed on the doors to test whether the dogs had been abandoned or whether they were being tended to were still intact, meaning the doors hadn’t been accessed in order to check on the dogs’ welfare.

“Very weak, lethargic and reluctant to get up”

On August 22, RSPCA Inspector Lyndsey Taylor went back to the property and was concerned to see one of the dogs who appeared ‘very weak, lethargic and reluctant to get up, but his tail was wagging’. She spoke to a vet who agreed the dog was suffering and she also called the police and ARO Nix.

The police seized all three dogs due to ‘serious concerns’ for their welfare; including an emaciated tan and white Staffordshire bull terrier type, called Patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the distressed dogs | rspca

Inspector Nix’s statement said: “I could see all his ribs spine and hips, his skull looked sunken, he was covered in scars around his face some appeared fresh, I saw live fleas.” A female lurcher - Luna - was in normal condition but had lost fur around her back end and had fleas, while a small terrier was ‘very nervous’ and was also crawling in fleas.

Neighbours told the rescuers that the little terrier, Star, had never been seen outside of the house and had never even been in the garden. Officers had to use food and Luna to entice her out of the house as she was very frightened.

Inspector Taylor said: “As soon as she was outside the house she stopped barking and froze, she was terrified.” ARO Nix’s statement added: “She became so stressed in the environment that she tried to bite at Inspector Taylor numerous times, and also bit [Patch]. It was difficult to get hold of the dogs because of the amount of rubbish underfoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On entering the property I was hit with the smell of urine and faeces. I could not see the floor as it was covered in rubbish. As I walked through the kitchen I could hear what sounded like lightbulbs shattering under my foot, when I looked there was broken glass. There were empty chewed cans of food and chewed cartons throughout the house.

One of the dogs that was rescued | rspca

House filled with poo

“The house was littered with faeces. There were no signs of any food and water bowls anywhere, and I could not see any food inside the property. There were tablets on the floors and tables, there was an open electricity box by the front door that had wiring hanging out, these could easily have been reached by the dogs.”

What happened to the dogs?

All three dogs - Patch, Luna and Star - were taken to RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospitalto be checked by vets, fed and given water. All of the dogs were ‘extremely hungry and thirsty’. Fourteen-year-old Patch was put on a drip and treated for fleas, wounds and an ear infection. Four-year-old lurcher Luna was underweight and had fur loss, fleas and cuts. And the little terrier - one-year-old Star - had cuts on her chest and chin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing trying to get Star out to be examined by the vet, Inspector Taylor added: “[Star] was fearful, shaking, slowly came out and crawled over onto my lap, which I filmed. She sat on my lap and leaned hard into my body, she was muzzled for her examination(pictured)but it wasn’t necessary as she didn’t growl, bark, bare her teeth or attempt to bite.”

The dogs’ owner contacted the RSPCA asking for the dogs back. She said she’d moved to a new property two/three weeks earlier and was preparing to move the dogs there. In court, the court heard how the couple had been forced out of the house by drug dealers. Fitzpatrick said she regretted her behaviour and cared for her animals, and the court heard how she’d had some health problems.

All three dogs were taken in by RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch where they were all rehabilitated and rehomed - they’re all doing well in their new homes.