News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
2 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
2 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
15 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
17 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes

These were the scenes as firefighters tackled a large blaze at the Jaguar Land Rover car dealership in Preston

A large fire ripped through a luxury car dealership in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST

These were the scenes:

You can read more about this incident by clicking HERE:

Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended a commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7).

1. Luxury car dealership fire

Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended a commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7). Photo: @LfrsDrone

Photo Sales
Firefighters from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn were in attendance at the height of the incident.

2. Luxury car dealership fire

Firefighters from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn were in attendance at the height of the incident. Photo: @LancashireFRS

Photo Sales
Area Manager John Rossen said: "We've had a large number of resources here through the night. We've had, at its height, nine fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a large number of specialist resources. My thanks go to all the firefighters who arrived quickly and worked really hard in very arduous conditions, and actually they've managed to suppress the fire, stop it from spreading and we’re in a much better place after a few hours of this fire going."

3. Luxury car dealership fire

Area Manager John Rossen said: "We've had a large number of resources here through the night. We've had, at its height, nine fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a large number of specialist resources. My thanks go to all the firefighters who arrived quickly and worked really hard in very arduous conditions, and actually they've managed to suppress the fire, stop it from spreading and we’re in a much better place after a few hours of this fire going." Photo: @LancashireFRS

Photo Sales
Crews used two hose reels, two jets and a stinger to extinguish the flames. The LFRS Drone Team were also called to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness.

4. Luxury car dealership fire

Crews used two hose reels, two jets and a stinger to extinguish the flames. The LFRS Drone Team were also called to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness. Photo: @LancashireFRS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PrestonJaguar Land Rover