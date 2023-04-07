A large fire ripped through a luxury car dealership in Preston.
Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended a commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7). Photo: @LfrsDrone
Firefighters from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn were in attendance at the height of the incident. Photo: @LancashireFRS
Area Manager John Rossen said: "We've had a large number of resources here through the night. We've had, at its height, nine fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a large number of specialist resources. My thanks go to all the firefighters who arrived quickly and worked really hard in very arduous conditions, and actually they've managed to suppress the fire, stop it from spreading and we’re in a much better place after a few hours of this fire going." Photo: @LancashireFRS
Crews used two hose reels, two jets and a stinger to extinguish the flames. The LFRS Drone Team were also called to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness. Photo: @LancashireFRS