Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended a commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7).

Pictures from the scene show the Jaguar Land Rover car dealership was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.

Residents in the area were urged to close their windows and doors as emergency services battled the blaze.

“Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for some hours. Please avoid the area if possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn were in attendance at the height of the incident.

Crews used two hose reels, two jets and a stinger to extinguish the flames.

A large fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Preston (Credit: @LancashireFRS)

The LFRS Drone Team were also called to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness.

At 6am, the incident was scaled back, with four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remaining at the scene.

Area Manager John Rossen said: “Through the night, we’ve had a significant fire involving an industrial unit in Preston.

“We’ve had a large number of resources here through the night. We’ve had, at its height, nine fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a large number of specialist resources.

The Jaguar Land Rover car dealership was engulfed in flames when crews arrived (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)

“My thanks go to all the firefighters who arrived quickly and worked really hard in very arduous conditions, and actually they’ve managed to suppress the fire, stop it from spreading and we’re in a much better place after a few hours of this fire going.

“We’re actually starting to release some fire engines.”

He added: “My advice to members of the public is we will be here for a number of hours to come, please, if you notice any smoke, keep your doors and windows shut and also please try to stay away from the local area.”

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

Nine fire engines were in attendance at the height of the incident (Credit: @LancashireFRS)

Deputy Chief Fire Officer for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Steve Healey said: “In attendance at a serious fire at Jaguar Landrover in Preston. Please avoid the area.