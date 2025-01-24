The Rose School in Burnley closed due to Storm Éowyn damage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Rose School located on Greenock Street is closed due to structural damage caused by the storm.
Lancashire County Council cited the reason for the closure of the secondary school for pupils aged 11–16 with social emotional and mental health needs, as ‘adverse weather, structural damage and safety, as the reasons on its website.
Excessive illness has also partially closed Astley Park School in Chorley today for a second day.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for most of today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.
With many airports cancelling flights, operators of Avanti West Coast are urging people not to travel to Preston today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit causing winds of up to 60-70 mph.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Power cuts are also likely and there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could also be blown over.
The warning, is in effect until 10pm, and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.