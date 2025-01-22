Storm Éowyn chaos as Avanti West Coast operators urge people not to travel north of Preston on Friday
They are urging commuters not to travel north of Preston or on the North Wales route on Friday due to the expected disruption.
A spokesperson said: “We're asking customers not to travel north of Preston or between Chester and Holyhead on 24 January due to the expected disruption by Storm Éowyn.
“If you were planning to travel on the above routes on Friday 24 January, then your existing ticket can be used on any Avanti West Coast service via the same route from Thursday 23 January until the end of service on Sunday 26 January.”
The news follows National Highways and the Met Office issuing an amber weather alert for strong gales across Lancashire for Friday.
Winds will quickly increase through the morning to widely gusting 60-70 mph and for a time around the middle of the day 70-80 mph for much of Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland with isolated gusts of 90 mph possible for the peak of the A66 Pennine route and coastal routes including the A590 and A595.
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Power cuts are also likely and there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could also be blown over.
The warning, will be in effect from 7am until 10pm, and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.
More information on journeys affected can be found HERE.
