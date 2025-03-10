A Preston pub is set to reopen this week after a £213k refurb.

The Ribble Lodge on Ribbleton Avenue will reopen on Thursday after undergoing the transformation with the help of Proper Pubs owned by Admiral Taverns who invested the large sum.

Behind the bar is passionate operator and community hero Rebecca Lyons, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Ribble Lodge after working her way up through the ranks of the hospitality industry over the last 15-years, from back-of-house roles through to managerial positions.

For the last 18-months, Rebecca has been working as a member of staff at the Ribble Lodge – under Admiral’s Leased & Tenanted division – and is committed to continuing to create a vibrant social hub for local residents to enjoy and further cementing it at the heart of the community.

Inside will have a completely refreshed bar area to give it a more spacious, open plan feel as well as brand new furniture, flooring, fittings and fixtures throughout to breathe a new lease of life into the pub.

The Ribble Lodge pub in Preston will open on Thursday after undergoing a £213k makeover. | UGC

In addition, the popular games room will receive a revamp and come complete with two brand new pool tables and dart boards for customers to enjoy.

As part of the refurbishment, the function room – which holds up to 120 people and offers residents somewhere to host important community events – will also receive a significant makeover and will boast an additional four dart boards.

Outside, there will be two spacious beer gardens – one at the front of the pub seating approximately 50 people and one to the rear of the building which will feature brand new heaters and a sheltered area.

The newly refurbished pub will offer a wide range of drinks promotions, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Rebecca said: “I’ve loved my time at the Ribble Lodge so far and I’m really looking forward to reopening the pub and showing off its brand new look to all our customers, both new and old. It’s been amazing to see the vision come to life and I am extremely grateful to Proper Pubs for all their support throughout this journey.”

The pub will reopen at 5pm on Thursday and to celebrate there will be a special live performance from popular artist Peter Hague, followed by a performance from local singer Callie Allen.