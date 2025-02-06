A popular Preston pub is set to reopen after a £380k refurb.

The Plungington Hotel has underwent the transformation with the help of Proper Pubs owned by Admiral Taverns who invested the large sum.

The Plungington Hotel pub on Lytham Road is getting ready to reopen. | Google

It will be decorated throughout and promises to bring the ‘wow’ factor with an impressive sized beer garden which will seat up to 100 people.

Inside, the pub will be completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures, fittings and furniture – as well as multiple flat screen televisions throughout and a purpose-built pool and darts room.

In addition, the main bar will be removed and completely replaced to combine the two separate spaces and create one, large open plan room, with a DJ booth.

The pub will offer a wide range of drinks promotions, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week

Behind the bar is husband-and-wife duo and passionate community heroes, Carl and Jordan Hirst, who have been working with Proper Pubs for the last five years and between them bring over 15 years’ experience to The Plungington.

How the pub should look after a £380k makeover. | UGC

Carl said: “We are thrilled to be taking over The Plungington and have loved seeing the incredible transformation come to life over the past few weeks.

The pub is already looking fantastic and we are really looking forward to welcoming back customers, both old and new.”

The pub will officially reopen to the community at 5pm on Thursday, February 13, and to celebrate will host an exciting evening of live entertainment, including a special performance from local band The Stand Inns.

This will be followed by a weekend full of entertainment including a live DJ set with karaoke.