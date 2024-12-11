A popular Preston pub which is temporarily closed is set to reopen after a £380k refurb.

The Plungington Hotel will undergo the transformation with the help of Proper Pubs owned by Admiral Taverns who invested the large sum.

Plungington Hotel pub on Lytham Road is getting ready to reopen with a £380k refurb and is looking for someone to manage it. | Google

The pub will be decorated throughout and promises to bring the ‘wow’ factor with an impressive sized beer garden with its own outside bar, a main bar area which will be balanced with both loose and fixed seating with carpeted and wooden floors creating zoned areas.

The pub will also have a pool table for locals to enjoy along with TV screens to enjoy the sports.

A petition was previously launched to save the ‘Plungy’ Hotel. | Submit

The Plungington, or “the Plungy” as it’s affectionately known, closed in 2021 after it was deemed to ‘no longer have a long term sustainable future’ with Admiral Taverns.

A community fundraiser was then held to try and save the beloved hotel to avail.

Admiral Taverns, who took over the Plungington Hotel in Lytham Road in 2020, confirmed that they are currently in the process of recruiting for an operator to run the pub and are looking to reopen it early next year.

Lisa Jennings the Business Development Manager is seeking an individual or couple with experience in running a busy pub business, alongside the skill set and ambition to take this great pub to the next level.

If you would like to apply for the role click HERE.