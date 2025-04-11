The Parched Pea Podcast lifting lid on life in Preston up for two national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A podcast lifting the lid on life in Preston and named after a Lancashire delicacy is up for two national awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by broadcasting legend John 'Gilly' Gillmore and a collaboration between the Lancashire Post, Blog Preston and Central Radio the podcast - which returned for a second series this week - is on the shortlisted twice for the Publisher Podcast Awards.

Recorded entirely on location the podcast speaks to Prestonians about their lives, culture, hopes, dreams, memories and passions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A podcast lifting the lid on life in Preston and named after a Lancashire delicacy is up for two national awards | National World

Listen to the latest episode of the Parched Pea Podcast below or via Apple, Spotify or Podfollow

Shortlisting saw The Parched Pea Podcast in the running for Best Local and Community podcast - up against podcasts from The Scotsman, Reach plc and We Are Makers.

Fronting the podcast is former Red Rose Radio and BBC Lancashire presenter John Gillmore.

Better known in Preston as Gilly he said: “I remember meeting Ed along with Nicola on a cold, damp morning in Preston for a coffee and the suggestion of a podcast was put to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Podcasting is very new to me, although the principle of getting to know your guest and chatting to them before the interview is very much the same as radio.

“I’m so delighted to have The Parched Pea Podcast nominated in two categories for something so new and innovative and thanks to Ed and Nicola for the opportunity and I am very pleased for the two UCLan students, Ellie and Sasha who worked with me on the first series.”

The podcast is also listed in the Best Partner Podcast up against the Financial Times, Vox and Engineering Matters, a nod to the collaborative nature of the media titles involved as well as the backing it has received in sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Adam, editor-in-chief (North) for National World and former editor of The Lancashire Post, said: “The Parched Pea Podcast is a project borne out of a mutual love of Preston by our various media brands and illustrates the power of collaboration.

“We are over the moon to be shortlisted and the timing with the launch of series two is just an added bonus. You don’t need to be from Preston to enjoy PPP - everyone has a story worth telling.”

Founder and editor of Blog Preston, Ed Walker, said: “It's fantastic to see how multiple titles and teams coming together can achieve something great for Preston, and for those listening to the podcast which has been very well received in the city.

“Our thanks to everyone who has been involved and to Preston Business Improvement District and Preston Markets for supporting a first series and for Cosy Homes in Lancashire who have picked up the baton to support the recently launched second series and to Central Radio who have joined the Parched Pea family for series two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first series saw Gilly joined by co-producers from the University of Central Lancashire's journalism school Ellie Browning and Sasha Wiltshire.

Ellie said: “I’m overjoyed that the podcast is nominated for an award. It was such an amazing experience and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be able to produce the podcast and work alongside all the team.

“Meeting new people and learning their stories was amazing and I feel so lucky to have been able to work closely with Gilly throughout the process who has since became a mentor for me in the last year of my degree. All the team worked so hard to make it and I’m so proud of what was achieved in showcasing Preston.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Gilly’ centre is host of the Parched Pea Podcast with Ellie and Sasha as producers | Neil Cross/National World

Sasha added: “Working on this project gave me insight into the city of Preston, and I'm so glad we were able to share its stories in our Podcast.”

The winners will be announced at the Publisher Podcast Awards in London on Wednesday, June 11.

A second series of the Parched Pea Podcast has begun with new episodes throughout April, May, June and July as Gilly takes his microphone around the city's streets again to meet more Prestonians with fantastic stories to tell.

Recording has already begun for a third series of The Parched Pea Podcast and if you're interested in supporting the podcast then please drop a line to [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]