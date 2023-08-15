The author of the Sunday Times Rich List is set to be reveal the North West's Rich List via North West Business Insider.

Rob Watts, most commonly known for his annual Sunday Times Rich List has been working with our sister title North West Business Insider to find the 100 most well off buisnesspeople in the region.

The list will cover the movers and shakers in the business world across Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria. So will discount celebrities or Royals unless they have a legitimate business.

The combined wealth of this year’s 100 entries climbs to £44.464bn – up 7.7% in 12 months.

Rob Watt, author of the North West Business Insider 's North West Rich List said: "These rankings showcase the business leaders and entrepreneurs who are continuing to make hay.

"But our new entries often prove most interesting. After the bursting of the tech bubble over the past 18 months, this year’s debutants include those who have built fortunes from more everyday products, including plumbing supplies, timber, furniture and milk."

The much anticipated list will undoubtedly feature brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa from Blackburn. The pair are the driving force behind Euro Garages and Asda.

Other big names expected to appear include:

- Mahmud Kamani of Bohoo fashion fame in Burnley,

- Bakers Jonathan Warburton and family from Bolton,

- John Hargreaves and family from Liverpool who were formerly behind Matalan,

- Home Bargains king Tom Morris from Liverpool,

- Daisy Group's Matthew Riley from Nelson,

- Paul Rowley of Leyland-based house builder Rowley,

- Anthony Preston of Pets at Home fame,

- Emma Hindle and family from Sale - the former Olympian is now a developer specialising in upmarket homes across Lancashire and Cumbria,

- Ted Fort from the Burnley-based valve and fitting manufacturer Fort's,

- Yakub Patel and family from Rochdale who are the driving force behind Cohens Chemist,

- Mark Alderstine and family of are the owner's of high-street jewellery chain Beaverbrooks,

- Tim Knowles the driving force behind the £100m development at Botany Bay in Chorley,