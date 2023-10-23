Here's the moment Preston North End's Deepdale Duck retired afer 27 years
Watch Simon Nash talk about his years at the club and the moment he was give a special send off by fans.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having first taken on the role 27 years ago, Simon Nash, otherwise known as Deepdale Duck, has retired from Preston North End.
He was also a hugely important figure in the local community, regularly paying visits to local schools and community events within the greater Preston area, to help inspire the next generation to get themselves down to Deepdale, as well as bringing smiles to faces of people of all ages.
Watch him talk about his years at the club and the moment he was give a special send off by fans.