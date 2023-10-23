Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having first taken on the role 27 years ago, Simon Nash, otherwise known as Deepdale Duck, has retired from Preston North End.

He was also a hugely important figure in the local community, regularly paying visits to local schools and community events within the greater Preston area, to help inspire the next generation to get themselves down to Deepdale, as well as bringing smiles to faces of people of all ages.