The Loyne Specialist School partially closed today for this reason
The Loyne Specialist School, Lancaster, is partially closed in the morning and afternoon due to ‘excessive staff absence’.
On the Lancashire County Council’s website it states that the FE Department is part closed for the day for Years, 12, 13 and 14.
The combined primary and secondary school caters for pupils aged four–19 with Special Educational Needs and who have an Educational Health Care Plan (EHCP).
Pupils have severe to profound learning difficulties, some of whom may have additional needs such as physical difficulties, autism, complex medical needs or sensory impairments.
It is unknown if it will be fully operational from tomorrow.
