It’s the end of a 15 year era for a popular clothing store in Leyland as it will shut up shop for one last time this week.

Announcing the sad news on their Facebook page in February, Gill Banks - owner of The Loft, located at 105 Towngate, annouced the shop will close next month - and now the time has sadly arrived!

The Loft clothes store in Leyland will shut this Friday after 15 years with 60 per cent closing down sale. | Google

Posting once more on Facebook earlier this week to inform their loyal customers, a spokesperson for the business said: “We are on course for closing our door for the final time at 4pm on Friday.

“Gill will be retiring after 15 years of creating and growing the_loft_uk_lifestyle boutique.

“It’s time to for her to hang up the wooden hangers, pull the plug on the steamer, wrap up and bag the last garments and live life at a much slower pace.”

To celebrate this milestone, the clothes shop is currently running a 60 per cent off closing down salemon all remaining ladies and mens clothing, footwear and accessories.

The spokesperson added: “If you can, please do pop in grab a bargain or two and we’d love to see you to say our thanks and farewell.

“We’ve met lovely customers friends and browsers along the way and would like thank-you all from the bottom of our hearts.

“You’ve been incredible. Cheers.”