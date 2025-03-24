The Loft clothes store in Leyland to shut this week after 15 years
Announcing the sad news on their Facebook page in February, Gill Banks - owner of The Loft, located at 105 Towngate, annouced the shop will close next month - and now the time has sadly arrived!
Posting once more on Facebook earlier this week to inform their loyal customers, a spokesperson for the business said: “We are on course for closing our door for the final time at 4pm on Friday.
“Gill will be retiring after 15 years of creating and growing the_loft_uk_lifestyle boutique.
“It’s time to for her to hang up the wooden hangers, pull the plug on the steamer, wrap up and bag the last garments and live life at a much slower pace.”
To celebrate this milestone, the clothes shop is currently running a 60 per cent off closing down salemon all remaining ladies and mens clothing, footwear and accessories.
The spokesperson added: “If you can, please do pop in grab a bargain or two and we’d love to see you to say our thanks and farewell.
“We’ve met lovely customers friends and browsers along the way and would like thank-you all from the bottom of our hearts.
“You’ve been incredible. Cheers.”
