The Loft clothes store in Leyland to shut this week after 15 years

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST
It’s the end of a 15 year era for a popular clothing store in Leyland as it will shut up shop for one last time this week.

Announcing the sad news on their Facebook page in February, Gill Banks - owner of The Loft, located at 105 Towngate, annouced the shop will close next month - and now the time has sadly arrived!

The Loft clothes store in Leyland will shut this Friday after 15 years with 60 per cent closing down sale.placeholder image
The Loft clothes store in Leyland will shut this Friday after 15 years with 60 per cent closing down sale. | Google

Posting once more on Facebook earlier this week to inform their loyal customers, a spokesperson for the business said: “We are on course for closing our door for the final time at 4pm on Friday.

“Gill will be retiring after 15 years of creating and growing the_loft_uk_lifestyle boutique.

“It’s time to for her to hang up the wooden hangers, pull the plug on the steamer, wrap up and bag the last garments and live life at a much slower pace.”

To celebrate this milestone, the clothes shop is currently running a 60 per cent off closing down salemon all remaining ladies and mens clothing, footwear and accessories.

The spokesperson added: “If you can, please do pop in grab a bargain or two and we’d love to see you to say our thanks and farewell.

“We’ve met lovely customers friends and browsers along the way and would like thank-you all from the bottom of our hearts.

“You’ve been incredible. Cheers.”

