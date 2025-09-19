It has been announced that Lancashire-based supermarket Booths have raised £500,000 in the fight against leukaemia in the past five years.

Booths have supported blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia by organising a vast range of events and initiatives, incuding cycle rides, football tournaments, rounders competitions, barbeques, raffles and vital customer donations via Pennies collections at tills in stores.

What has the money been spent on?

The funds raised have directly benefited the communities across Lancashire and South Cumbria enabling Blackpool Teaching Hospital to recruit and employ a dedicated blood cancer research nurse, connecting patients to potentially lifesaving new medicines, treatments and clinical trials, as part of Cure Leukaemia’s funding of national clinical trials networks.

Dr Paul Cahalin, Consultant Haematologist at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Booths support of Cure Leukaemia over the past five years has been pivotal in funding our Cure Leukaemia Research Nurse role, allowing us to offer blood cancer patients more options when it comes to their treatment. We’re delighted that Sarah Harrison has been appointed to the post and joining the team in early October.”

To mark this incredible achievement, members of “Team Booths,” including Booths Managing Director Nigel Murray joined James McClaughlin, the Chief Executive of Cure Leukaemia on his eight consecutive day of the ‘Run the Nations’ event, which see’s James running 270 miles in total across 14 days to each location the charity provides funding to. James ran 19 miles from Blackpool Teaching Hospital to Booths Central Office joined by the Booths team and other charity supporters along the way.

Mr Murray said: “£500,000 is an incredible milestone and I thank every customer, colleague, supplier, basically everyone and anyone who has supported along the way. I remember back to 2021, as I prepared to ride the 21 stages of the Tour de France for Cure Leukaemia, wondering and worrying whether we would be able to raise the £30,000 required by that event. We did, and just five years on, we have raised an incredible amount of money, with so many more people aware of the charity and critically, the funds are focussed on our local communities within Booths Country through the work we support in Blackpool.”

James McLaughlin, Cure Leukaemia Chief Executive added “Booths have shown what’s possible when a business truly commits to making a difference. £500,000 raised is not just a number — it represents hope, progress, and lives potentially saved. Their unwavering support over the last five years has helped drive forward our mission to connect patients to life-saving treatments, right here in Lancashire and South Cumbria. It was a privilege to run alongside Team Booths today and celebrate this milestone together — they are genuine champions in the fight against blood cancer.”

More information about how Cure Leukaemia are supporting patients across the region can be found at https://www.cureleukaemia.co.uk/patient-hub/supporting-patients-in-blackpool/