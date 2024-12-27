This gallery features a collection of 62 individuals who were jailed in Lancashire in 2024 for a range of serious crimes, including murder, rape, theft, drug dealing and violent offenses.
These faces represent the darker side of our community and serve as a reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour:
1. Frank Wrona
Richard Chamberlain, 34, was found with a number of stab injuries at a property in New Market Street, Colne, on March 31. Frank Wrona had taken significant amounts of cocaine and alcohol before he carried out the attack, the force added. The 44-year-old, who pleaded guilty, was jailed for life at Preston Crown Court and ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years and 79 days. | Lancashire Police
2. Aiden Bernes
Aiden Bernes verbally abused a woman, strangled, gagged and suffocated her before hitting his victim with a claw hammer in Preston. The woman had only known Bernes a few weeks and he had effectively moved into her home and taken control of it, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Bernes, 46, received a 22 year jail sentence from Preston Crown Court on Friday after admitting the attempted murder of the 51-year-old woman in Preston. | Lancashire Police
3. David Liptrot
David Liptrop, 56, of Chorley, stabbed Caroline Gore seven times in the bathroom of her home in Wigan after the pair argued following a night out on 29 October. The next day, he was reported to police after he was heard in a pub saying "when you have problems, you have to get rid". Liptrop was found guilty of murder by jurors at Manchester Crown Court. He was jailed for life for her murder, with a minimum 20-year term. | Greater Manchester Police
4. Laimonas Prascevicius and Rimantas Vystartas
Andrej was found dead at the bottom of the stairs of a property in Fir Street, Nelson at around 5.20am on November 5. A post-mortem examination found that Andrej died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Laimonas Prascevicius (left) and Rimantas Vystartas (right) were both sentenced to life imprisonment. | Lancashire Police Photo: Lancashire Police