The branch has a deluge of gorgeous animals who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
A variety of dog breeds and ages are available for adoption including Great Dane Tank and Gromit the cat.
Below are 10 of the branch’s cute residents who would love to find their forever family – take a look.
If you think you can provide any of these animals with a loving home they rightly deserve, email [email protected].
1. Gromit
Gromit is a three-year-old male Tabby who has managed to charm many at the RSPCA. He is a friendly boy and loves nothing than having some fuss and attention from anyone! He would currently suit being the only cat in the home whilst he comes out of his shell more, with cat savvy children primary school age and above. Photo: RSPCA
2. Chesnut
Chestnut is an aorable 10-year-old Domestic Shorthair who arrived at the branch after her owner unfortunately passed away. She enjoys good head rubs and back tickles and would suit a home with cat savvy children of secondary school age, but no other animals. Photo: RSPCA
3. Bernard
Bernard is a sweet three-year-old male Tabby. Unfortunately Bernard arrived at the branch as a stray so it's very unknown what sort of life he lived beforehand. He loves a good cuddle and stroke and would suit a home with cat savvy children of secondary school age and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA
4. Alvin
Gorgeous Alvin is big soft five-year-old Bull Lurcher who has been with the RSPCA for some time. Although he is a large dog, he is a big gentle giant. Typical to his breed he loves to explore and find new scents to investigate so he would love a home where he can go on long adventures with his forever family. He can live with children 10+ that are dog savvy, but no other pets. Photo: RSPCA
