4 . Alvin

Gorgeous Alvin is big soft five-year-old Bull Lurcher who has been with the RSPCA for some time. Although he is a large dog, he is a big gentle giant. Typical to his breed he loves to explore and find new scents to investigate so he would love a home where he can go on long adventures with his forever family. He can live with children 10+ that are dog savvy, but no other pets. Photo: RSPCA