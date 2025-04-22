Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five family homes could be built on “wasteland” if plans are given the green light by Ribble Valley Borough Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Harrison of MFH Projects has tabled the proposals for the former Pack Horse Garage site in Mellor Brow, Mellor. The original Pack Horse site featured a stone built storage building, but this was demolished some time ago and has stood vacant for a number of years.

Previous plans date back to 2002, when permission was approved for a three-storey apartment block on the site, a scheme that was revised several times and never fully realised. In 2022, a plan to build a terrace of five houses and three specialist older people on the same footprint was refused by Ribble Valley planning officers, who said it was an inappropriate design that did not meet a local need. Last year, new plans were submitted for five family-sized homes on the site, each with a minimum of three parking spaces. This application was withdrawn.

Pack Horse Garage site, Mellor | Sunderland Peacock and Associates Ltd/RVBC

What’s new?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the plan for five family homes is back on the table, as per the previous application, with the agent, Sunderland Peacock and Associates Ltd, stating “what differs from the previous schemes and approvals is each property will now have their own private amenity space. This will consist of individual gardens and outside space with which each house will now benefit from.” Each property will have two allocated parking spaces.

In a submission to Ribble Valley Borough Council, the agent states: “As long as most can remember this site has been vacant and could be described as a “waste ground” covered entirely in concrete hardstanding. This application seeks consent for five well designed three-bedroom family homes.”

Proposed elevations for Pack Horse Garage site, Mellor | Sunderland Peacock and Associates Ltd/RVBC

Traditional style

They continue: “The proposals are to be constructed robustly, using a quality palette of traditional style materials. They will sit well within the whole Mellor Brook development, helping to retain and enhance the character of the wider area. The quality of the build and traditional appearance of the proposed dwellings will help them stand the best chance of enduring the test of time, reducing the future consumption of resources.

“It is considered that the proposal is an acceptable design response in terms of its compliance with Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Local Plan Polices by virtue of the appearance, form, size, positioning and sustainability. These factors make for dwellings that are compatible with its setting.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by planning chiefs at Ribble Valley Borough Council.