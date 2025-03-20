Blaise Tapp: We come in all shapes and sizes, it’s absolutely fine to be different

One of the biggest challenges facing any parent is educating our kids from an early age that we come in all shapes and sizes and that it’s absolutely fine to be different.

In my experience, the vast majority of youngsters instinctively get this and, in most cases, embrace the differences of others - something society celebrates as, after all, who would want to criticise an act of uncomplicated tolerance? Unfortunately, we all grow up and so many of us forget the mantra that’s drummed into every schoolchild - that we should all try to be kind.

Although I subscribe to the view that there’s a lot of good people in the world, there is a sizeable minority who view kindness as a weakness. They are wedded to the notion that their right to free speech trumps everything else and who cares if their opinions are offensive or even harmful to others?

A prime example of this is the story last week of the clothing company which said that it receives 100 complaints a day about how it uses plus size models in its advertising and that it employs 12 people to remove ‘hateful’ comments from various platforms.

As someone with a young family, a full time job and a half decent social life, my mind is mildly boggled by the idea that people have the time or indeed the inclination to contact a company to moan that the models it uses are ‘too fat’. The chief gripe appears to be that such adverts celebrate unhealthy body shapes with some suggesting that rules should be changed to ban bigger models in the same way that companies are forbidden from using models deemed to be too skinny.

It’s a nonsense argument, especially when you consider the fact that more than six in 10 of us are overweight, meaning that the traditional svelte model bears little resemblance to the man or woman in the street. As someone who has battled with my weight for nearly 30 years, I know that while millions of us strive to be in better shape, we do want to see what clothes look like on people who look more like most of us.

Although the UK’s obesity crisis does need to be addressed, that doesn’t mean that fat people should be airbrushed from society or pilloried. We really do come in all shapes and sizes, why can’t we embrace our inner child and accept the differences of others.