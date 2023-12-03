The 50 Lancashire Post Offices offering Evri parcel collection and delivery as part of new partnership
From December 50 Post Offices in Lancashire are offering customers the option of sending packages using Evri.
A new business partnership will help make sending Christmas presents through the post easier.
For the first time in the Post office’s 360-year history, the new service will allow its customers to choose their parcel carrier, from Evri to Royal Mail, over the counter in branches.
Following the announcement of the landmark partnership, Evri, the biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, has now shared the full list of Post Office branches offering the Evri’s ParcelShop services in Lancashire.
The partnership with the Post Office sees consumers able to send, collect and return Evri parcels over the counter in more than 2,000 Post Office branches across the country this Christmas season and beyond.
For the first time, Evri customers will be able to hand a parcel directly to a Post Office team member to enter address details and apply a label, rather than using a self-service device – which will enhance the customer experience make Evri services accessible to people who are unable to use the self-service devices.
Evri now has c.11,000 locations to send, collect and return parcels across the UK, which is on par with the number of Post Office branches, making Evri’s network one of the biggest branch networks in the UK.
Around 95% of the population living in urban areas will live within 1 mile of an Evri ParcelShop or locker.
The partnership will also encourage people to return to their local high street and reduces the environmental impact of vans making multiple stops to drop off parcels.
Typically, parcels sent via a ParcelShop or Post Office will reduce carbon per parcel by 45%. Most ParcelShops and Post Offices operate longer opening hours than traditional retailers, in-branch pick-up and drop-off is often a more flexible option for consumers, who may not always be at home to receive deliveries.
The Lancashire Post Office branches accepting Evri parcels are:
Whalley
Meadow Street
Mill Hill
Eccleston
Burscough Bridge
Ullswater Road
Langho
Blackpool
Haslingden
Harle Syke
Brookhouse
Avenue Parade
New Longton
Highercroft
Clayton Brook
West End
Brookfield
Penwortham Lane
Bilsborrow
Rose Hill
Padiham Road
Accrington
Common Edge Road
Fleetwood Road North
Station Road
Whalley Place
Warton Street
Manchester Road
Stacksteads
Warton
Parbold
Preston Old Road
Little Layton
Clifton Parade
Croston
Belle Vue
Oxcliffe Road
Astley Park
Salmesbury Avenue
Norbreck
Rawtenstall
Highfield Road
Euxton
Plungington Road
Moss Bridge
Victoria Road
Eaves Lane
Mosley Street
East Pines
Lancaster Road