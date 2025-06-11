Four men and a teenage boy have been arrested after police uncovered a cannabis factory in Haslingden while responding to reports of an attempted burglary.

Officers were called to reports a group of men were trying to break into a property on Bell Street at around 10.15pm on Monday.

Police attended the scene and entered a nearby building on Deardengate, where they encountered a strong smell of cannabis.

Inside, they discovered a large quantity of suspected cannabis plants and cultivation equipment.

Four men and a teenage boy were found inside the property and were subsequently arrested:

A 30-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and burglary.

A 26-year-old man from Blackburn was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and burglary.

A 21-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and burglary.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, burglary and possession with intent to supply.

A 17-year-old boy from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and burglary.

All five were released under investigation while enquiries continued.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you do have any information or footage to assist those enquiries, please do the responsible thing and get in touch with us.

“We know that the cultivation of cannabis can have a real effect on those living around it and is something we take very seriously.

“If you have suspicions that cannabis may be being cultivated in your area, please report it to us, so we can carry out a thorough investigation, and bring anyone responsible to justice.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.