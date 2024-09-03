Teenage rioter sentenced for aggravated words and writing during riots in Blackpool
A Blackpool teenager has been sentenced in relation to the Blackpool riots.
Tyla Chalmers-Millington, 18, of Caunce Street was handed a four month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and 40 hours unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
Chalmers-Millington was arrested and subsequently charged with racially or religiously aggravated and intential harassment, alarm or distress in words or writing.
The case was heard at Preston Magistrates Court on September 3.
