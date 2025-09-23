A 17-year-old boy has died after a car left the road and went down an embankment in Belthorn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Jackson Heights Road at 8.39pm on Monday following a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

The car, which had been travelling south, left the carriageway and came to rest down an embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy has died after a single-vehicle crash in Belthorn | Google

The teenage driver was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other teenagers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic collision in which a teenager lost his life, and my thoughts first and foremost are with his family at this incredibly sad time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage from the area, to contact us.

“This is a rural location, but it might be that other vehicles were travelling in the area around the time this collision happened.”

Family liaison officers are supporting the boy’s relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1329 of September 22.