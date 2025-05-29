A teenage boy, 16, was taken to hospital with a “facial injury” following an attack in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assault is reported to have occurred on Watson Road at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Officers said the victim remained in hospital today for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teenage boy, 16, was taken to hospital with a “facial injury” following an attack in Blackpool | Contributed

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the report.

“We believe there may be people who witnessed the assault, or have doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage from the assault, or the time around the assault.”

If you have any information that may help the investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1222 of May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.