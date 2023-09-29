News you can trust since 1886
Teen who went viral after walking out of trial at The Farmer's Arms in Whitestake has received 20 job offers

18-year-old Robyn Alty said she has received more than 20 offers of work after sharing her bad experience at The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake on Friday (September 15).

A teenage jobseeker who went viral after calling out a ‘rude manager’ after her ‘nightmare’ trial shift at a local pub has been flooded with job offers.

18-year-old Robyn Alty said she has received more than 20 offers of work after sharing her bad experience at The Farmer's Arms in Wham Lane, Whitestake on Friday (September 15).

The college student from New Longton said she had also received some negative comments from 'older members of the community' about her decision to post a picture of the landlord on social media.

The teen turned up to a trial shift to be told to sit and wait for the manager, who sat on the table next to her vaping with his feet up watching Netflix.

Instead of inducting her into the role, the pub manager ignored her for 20 minutes and then was actively rude to her and another member of staff in front of her.

So when he eventually called Robyn over to join him and started to demand her bank information she politely declined and told him she didn't think she was suited to the role and left.

Robyn said: "I couldn't believe how much attention my posts got.

"I have had about 20 messages offering work, but with college I am limited on the hours I can do.

"I have also had some negative comments from older people who think I was wrong to post on social media.

"I did it to warn other people my age that this was not a nice place to work.

"I've heard nothing from the pub, the landlord or the brewery."

Robyn has made a formal complaint to the pub chain Stonehouse Restaurants and the brewery Mitchells and Butler.

She also said she had been told her post had put off other potential staff from applying for the role.

Robyn, who is working towards a career in journalism, said: "I have been told one mum saw my post and showed it her daughter and then she decided to no longer go for a job there.

"I just wanted to raise awareness and show people my age it is fine to stand up for yourself."

The Post contacted The Farmer’s Arms for comment but staff said the manager was unavailable.

The pub’s parent company, Stonehouse Restaurants, has also been approached for comment.

