Teen, 19, hospitalised after street fight breaks out between gangs armed with weapons in Nelson
The brawl occurred on Scotland Road at around 12.30am on Saturday, December 21.
A 19-year-old man suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
Officers today released CCTV images of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries have been ongoing.
“As part of those enquiries we have already arrested a number of people and we now want to speak to the man in these CCTV images.”
If you know him or have any information that may help, call 101 quoting log number 0062 of December 21.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.