Team Waring - English Curling Junior Champions!

After 6 games undefeated, Team Waring - Troy, Ben, Callum, and Matthew - are the English Curling Association's Junior Men's Champions!

The ECA Junior Championships were held at the Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, 4-7 April 2024.

Alongside their 5th man, Ben, they will now represent England at the World Junior B Championships in Finland, December 2024.

There is no funding for curling in England, so the young team (age 16-19 years old) are having to raise the funds themselves.

The team are raising money to cover the cost of the England kit, accommodation and associated travel costs so they can compete in a sport they love, at a world level.

The team have set up a GoFundMe page and would welcome any support: https://gofund.me/3f8c450f