Team Waring - English Curling Junior Champions!

By Heather Waring
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:11 BST
After 6 games undefeated, Team Waring - Troy, Ben, Callum, and Matthew - are the English Curling Association's Junior Men's Champions!

The ECA Junior Championships were held at the Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, 4-7 April 2024.

Alongside their 5th man, Ben, they will now represent England at the World Junior B Championships in Finland, December 2024.

There is no funding for curling in England, so the young team (age 16-19 years old) are having to raise the funds themselves.

Team Waring - ECA Junior Champions

The team are raising money to cover the cost of the England kit, accommodation and associated travel costs so they can compete in a sport they love, at a world level.

The team have set up a GoFundMe page and would welcome any support: https://gofund.me/3f8c450f

