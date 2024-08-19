Team Waring - English Curling Junior Champions!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ECA Junior Championships were held at the Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, 4-7 April 2024.
Alongside their 5th man, Ben, they will now represent England at the World Junior B Championships in Finland, December 2024.
There is no funding for curling in England, so the young team (age 16-19 years old) are having to raise the funds themselves.
The team are raising money to cover the cost of the England kit, accommodation and associated travel costs so they can compete in a sport they love, at a world level.
The team have set up a GoFundMe page and would welcome any support: https://gofund.me/3f8c450f
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.